Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39247
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 23.06.2018 - 10:21 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Ambermoon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dragonflight - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Explora: Time Run - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Steel - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Steel - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Steel - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Steel - Upload 2 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Realms Of Arkania: Blade Of Destiny - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
A New Adventure: FaYoh 2 - Update the Game map comments - AGA - 1998
A New Adventure: FaYoh 2 - Upload 2 Game map pictures - AGA - 1998
Worthy - Update the game page - AmigaCD, CD32, OCS - 2018
Mini SWAT - Update the game page - ECS - 2018
Worthy - Update the game page - OCS - 2018
Pixelglass - Update the developer page
Pixelglass - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Worthy - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AmigaCD, CD32, OCS - 2018
Worthy - Create one new game page - AmigaCD, CD32, OCS - 2018
Worthy - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 2018
Worthy - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 2018
Worthy - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 2018
Worthy - Upload 56 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 2018
Worthy - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 2018
Worthy - Create one new game page - OCS - 2018
Artdrone - Create one new artist page
Tsak - Create one new artist page
Pixelglass - Create one new developer page
A New Adventure: FaYoh 2 - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1998
Explorer - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Explorer - Upload 64 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Explorer - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Explorer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
