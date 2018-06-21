|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2848
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 21.06.2018 - 13:30 Post subject: Weitere Deutsche Handbücher zu Hollywood Plugins
|
|
|
21.06.2018 Weitere Deutsche Handbücher zu den Hollywood Plugins Malibu 1.4 und ZIP V1.1 veröffentlicht
Andreas Falkenhahn hat die von Dominic Widmer und mir erstellten Deutschen Übersetzungen zu den Hollywood Plugins Malibu 1.4 und ZIP V1.1 veröffentlicht.
Ausserdem arbeiten wir zur Zeit an den Übersetzungen für MUI Royale und dem RapaGUI PlugIn Handbuch.
Die Handbücher zum runterladen findet Ihr hier http://www.hollywood-mal.de/help.html und dann unter Übersetzungen.
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum