|Posted: 20.06.2018 - 11:01 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 24
ncafferkey schreibt:
In der Woche des 4. Juni:
- curl auf 7.60.0 aktualisiert (NicJA)
- git auf 2.17.1 aktualisiert (NicJA)
- Absturz beim Versuch Linux/Unix Host-Verzeichnisse zuzugreifen, zu denen der Benutzer keine Berechtigungen besitzt, behoben (neil)
- Verbesserte Zertifikat-Handhabung für OpenSSL (NicJA)- Absturz im ALSA Treiber behoben, wenn libasound2 nicht installiert ist (neil)
- OpenSSL auf 1.1.0h aktualisiert (NicJA)
Dieser Überblick wurde von den verschiedenen AROS-Entwicklern noch nicht geprüft und ist daher als vorläufig anzusehen.
Korrekturen und Änderungen findet Ihr unter:
http://aros-exec.org/modules/newbb/viewtopic.php?viewmode=flat&type=&topic_id=8848&forum=2
http://aros-exec.org
