AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39222
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 20.06.2018 - 11:00 Post subject: GhostScript 8.70 für MorphOS 3.10+
Michal Zukowski hat die Version 8.70 von GhostScript für MorphOS 3.10 und neuer veröffentlicht.
MorphOS binary: GhostScript 8.70 für MorphOS
Weitere benötigte Dateien:
1. <a href="http://www.whoosh777.com/gs870core.lha"<Core Archive
2. Fonts Archive
Bitte beachtet unbedingt die dazugehörige Dokumentation zur Einrichtung von GhostScript:
Installation Anweisung
Quelle: https://morph.zone
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
