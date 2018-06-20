Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39220
Location: Übersee
Posted: 20.06.2018 - 09:35 Post subject: WORTHY - Neues Spiel für Amiga Classic veröffentlicht
Pixelglass präsentiert Euch WORTHY, ein brandneues OCS Action/Puzzle Spiel für ALLE 1MB PAL Amigas!
Ab heute ist das Spiel bei Amiga.net.pl erhältlich.
Beachtet bitte, dass die Lieferungen der Datenträger erst Ende Juni / Anfang Juli beginnt.
Zum Datenträger erhaltet ihr das Spiel auch immer sofort in herunterladbarer Form, ohne Verzögerung
