HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2847
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 18.06.2018 - 22:26 Post subject: Hollywood Anwendung: R²Z V1.5 veröffentlicht
09.06.2018 R²Z V1.5 veröffentlicht
Ulrich Beckers hat R²Z weiter entwickelt.
neuerung in Version 1.5 sind:
- Neu: Unicode-Unterstützung
- Hinzugefügt: kleiner Countdown bei jedem Versuch
http://via.i-networx.de/R2Z/about.htm
