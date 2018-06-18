Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Privacy Policy

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

DATASTORM 2018 - 3. - 5. August - Gothenburg, SE

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39215
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 18.06.2018 - 10:34    Post subject: DATASTORM 2018 - 3. - 5. August - Gothenburg, SE Reply with quote
C64/Amiga/Console Bonanza - Gothenburg Sweden / 3-5 August 2018.

Tickets unter https://datastorm.party

Kommt zur DATASTORM, der ultimativen Demoparty für alle, die mit Blut und Seele an ihren Maschinen arbeiten.
am gleichen legendäre Veranstaltungsort mit seiner einzigartigen Atmosphäre, auch mit einem außen gelegenen DATAYARD mit Großleinwand, Partyzelt und Soundsystem für alle Partygänger!

Geboten wird unter Anderem:
- DEMOTALKS, wo die ursprünglichen Autoren über legendäre Demos wie Budbrain und Red Storm sprechen werden (weitere werden noch bekannt gegeben).
- RJ MICAL, einer der Erfinder der Amiga (neben vielen anderen Dingen)
- Außen gelegenes DATAYARD mit Großleinwand, Partyzelt, DJs, usw. für alle Partygänger!
- Einige der besten Oldschool-Kompositionen
- Und Geeks und Freaks!

Bleibt dran für noch mehr tolle Ankündigungen!
Tickets unter https://datastorm.party

Quelle: https://amigaworld.net
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website ICQ Number
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT - 11 Hours
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Privacy Policy
Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold