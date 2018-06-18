|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39215
Location: Übersee
Posted: 18.06.2018 - 10:34 Post subject: DATASTORM 2018 - 3. - 5. August - Gothenburg, SE
C64/Amiga/Console Bonanza - Gothenburg Sweden / 3-5 August 2018.
Tickets unter https://datastorm.party
Kommt zur DATASTORM, der ultimativen Demoparty für alle, die mit Blut und Seele an ihren Maschinen arbeiten.
am gleichen legendäre Veranstaltungsort mit seiner einzigartigen Atmosphäre, auch mit einem außen gelegenen DATAYARD mit Großleinwand, Partyzelt und Soundsystem für alle Partygänger!
Geboten wird unter Anderem:
- DEMOTALKS, wo die ursprünglichen Autoren über legendäre Demos wie Budbrain und Red Storm sprechen werden (weitere werden noch bekannt gegeben).
- RJ MICAL, einer der Erfinder der Amiga (neben vielen anderen Dingen)
- Außen gelegenes DATAYARD mit Großleinwand, Partyzelt, DJs, usw. für alle Partygänger!
- Einige der besten Oldschool-Kompositionen
- Und Geeks und Freaks!
Bleibt dran für noch mehr tolle Ankündigungen!
Tickets unter https://datastorm.party
Quelle: https://amigaworld.net
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
