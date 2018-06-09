Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39215
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 18.06.2018 - 10:34    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Radio PARALAX: 20. Retro Daddel Day & 4. Ruhrgebietsstammtisch im Unperfekthaus in Essen - 9.6.2018

Eine kurze Videozusammenfassung des 20. Radio PARALAX "Retro Daddel Day" sowie dem 4. Ruhrgebietsstammtisch im Unperfekthaus in Essen mit Einblick auf sämtliche Hardware von allen Besuchern. Erstmals hielten wir unser großes Sommertreffen zusammen mit dem Veranstalter des Ruhrgebietsstammtisches ab. Dabei bot die neue Location mit dem Unperfekthaus in Essen eine platzmäßig sehr gute Alternative zu den bisherigen Treff's in der Jugendherberge Wuppertal.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ra2nwj3tObY


MsMadLemon: Nostalgia Time Amiga & C64 - Lupo Alberto

Today I play another game for the first time since childhood.
I play 'Lupo Alberto, the video game' on the Commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDLoad. However I play the Commodore 64 version for the first time.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PoG4N89te0


MsMadLemon: The retro community, My Experience, And a heads up

I talk about my experiences as a woman in the retro community during three years of being a youtuber. And also this doubles as a heads up video. The issues I talk about can affect literally anyone..Man, Woman, big or small youtuber, whoever.
There is a lot of underhanded toxicity going on and this is my way of bringing awareness to it.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6YhN9_yHKA


Retro Rummage - Episode 1 Charity Shops

This is my first video in a new series called 'Retro Rummage'. Inspired by LGR Thrifts I take my camera glasses out in the Midlands and show you the unique British strange things we have.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uh7KH8fVRCQ


MsMadLemon: Joypad / Joystick Jump button mod with toggle switch

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4yzG8HNR5s
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
