Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39206
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 16.06.2018 - 09:51    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

King of the Zoo ASM 3/87     14.06.2018
Mad Professor Mariarti Amiga Joker 11/90     14.06.2018
Mr. Do! Run Run Amiga Joker 11/90     14.06.2018
Krymini Amiga Joker 11/90     14.06.2018
Powermonger Amiga Joker 12/90     14.06.2018
Big Business Amiga Joker 12/90     14.06.2018
Spell Bound Amiga Joker 12/90     14.06.2018
Fire & Forget II: The Death Convoy Amiga Joker 12/90     14.06.2018
U.N. Squadron Amiga Joker 12/90     14.06.2018
International Soccer Challenge Amiga Joker 12/90     14.06.2018
Count Duckula: No Sax Please - We're Egyptian Amiga Joker 12/90     14.06.2018
Pick'n Pile Amiga Joker 12/90     14.06.2018
Mean Streets Amiga Joker 12/90     14.06.2018
Legend of the Lost Amiga Joker 12/90     14.06.2018
Manix Amiga Joker 12/90     14.06.2018
Knightmare (1986) ASM 1/87     12.06.2018
Starglider ASM 1/87     12.06.2018
Laser Hawk ASM 1/87     12.06.2018
Z (1986) ASM 1/87     12.06.2018
Amos: The Creator Amiga Joker 10/90     12.06.2018
Inspektor Griffu: Ein Toter hat Heimweh Amiga Joker 10/90     12.06.2018
Rorke's Drift Amiga Joker 10/90     12.06.2018
Slabs Amiga Joker 10/90     12.06.2018
Hardball II Amiga Joker 10/90     12.06.2018
Tusker Amiga Joker 10/90     12.06.2018
Heat Wave: Offshore Superboat Racing Amiga Joker 10/90     12.06.2018
Defender of the Crown Amiga Joker 11/90     12.06.2018
Second Front: Germany Turns East Amiga Joker 11/90     12.06.2018
Overrun! Amiga Joker 11/90     12.06.2018
MCV 19/99     11.06.2018
MCV 24/99     11.06.2018
MCV 25/99     11.06.2018
MCV 26/99     11.06.2018
MCV 27/99     11.06.2018
MCV 28/99     11.06.2018
MCV 30/99     11.06.2018
MCV 31/99     11.06.2018
MCV 32/99     11.06.2018
MCV 33/99     11.06.2018
MCV 34/99     11.06.2018
MCV 36/99     11.06.2018
MCV 37/99     11.06.2018
MCV 38/99     11.06.2018
Colony, The Amiga Joker 5/90     09.06.2018
Risk Amiga Joker 5/90     09.06.2018
Cribbage King & Gin King Amiga Joker 5/90     09.06.2018
Fatal Heritage Amiga Joker 10/90     09.06.2018
Moon Blaster Amiga Joker 10/90     09.06.2018
Red Storm Rising Amiga Joker 10/90     09.06.2018
Neuromancer Amiga Joker 10/90     09.06.2018
King's Quest IV: The Perils of Rosella Amiga Joker 10/90     09.06.2018
Police Quest 2: The Vengeance Amiga Joker 10/90     09.06.2018
Code-Name: Iceman Amiga Joker 10/90     09.06.2018
Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail Amiga Joker 10/90     09.06.2018
Colonel's Bequest, The: A Laura Bow Mystery Amiga Joker 10/90     09.06.2018
Tom and the Ghost Amiga Joker 10/90     09.06.2018
Emerald Mine 3 Professional Amiga Joker 10/90     09.06.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
