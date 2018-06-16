|
AndreasM
Posted: 16.06.2018 - 09:51 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
A New Adventure: FaYoh 2 - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1998
Explorer - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Explorer - Upload 64 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Explorer - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Explorer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Astro Marine Corps (A.M.C.) - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Alien Target - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Carcharodon: White Sharks - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Astro Marine Corps (A.M.C.) - Upload 3 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Alien Target - Upload 8 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Carcharodon: White Sharks - Upload 6 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
A New Adventure: FaYoh 2 - Upload 1 Game map picture - AGA - 1998
A New Adventure: FaYoh 2 - Update the Game map comments - AGA - 1998
A New Adventure: FaYoh 2 - Upload 17 Game map pictures - AGA - 1998
Zoltar - Create one new artist page
Cabaret Asteroids / Asteroids - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Toni Gálvez - Update the artist page
Golden Wing - Upload 48 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2018
Golden Wing - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2018
Golden Wing - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2018
CopperSky - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
CopperSky - Create one new developer page
Mtr81 - Create one new artist page
Carlos Blansa - Create one new artist page
Per-Ola Eriksson - Create one new artist page
Victor Henares - Create one new artist page
DJ METUNE - Create one new artist page
Toni Gálvez - Create one new artist page
Fernando Cabrera - Create one new artist page
Alco-Copter - Update the Game map comments - ECS - 2018
Alco-Copter - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS - 2018
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
