Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39188
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 12.06.2018 - 18:45 Post subject: Amiga Explorer 7 veröffentlicht
Dies ist ein kostenloses Update für alle vorherigen Versionen.
Beinhaltet die Unterstützung für weitere serielle Geräte und Ports, einschließlich COM-Port-Nummern höher als 9.
Erkennung von Hardware, bei der die Geschwindigkeit nicht eingestellt oder geändert werden kann (z. B. Bluetooth-Dongles).
Erweiterte Unterstützung für High-DPI-Anzeigemodi.
Offline-Option im Icon-Kontextmenü des Amiga Explorers hinzugefügt (verhindert unerwünschte Verbindungsversuche).
Das Amiga Explorer-Symbol ist jetzt auch in der Gruppe "Netzwerkspeicherort" des Namensbereichs "Dieser PC" enthalten.
Verbesserte Stabilität und Handhabung von Verbindungsfehlern.
Kleine Fehlerkorrekturen
Einheitliches 32-Bit- und 64-Bit-Installationsprogramm.
https://www.amigaforever.com/news-events/20180611-ae-7/
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
