|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39181
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 10.06.2018 - 10:52 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Cabaret Asteroids / Asteroids - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Toni Gálvez - Update the artist page
Golden Wing - Upload 48 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2018
Golden Wing - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2018
Golden Wing - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2018
CopperSky - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
CopperSky - Create one new developer page
Mtr81 - Create one new artist page
Carlos Blansa - Create one new artist page
Per-Ola Eriksson - Create one new artist page
Victor Henares - Create one new artist page
DJ METUNE - Create one new artist page
Toni Gálvez - Create one new artist page
Fernando Cabrera - Create one new artist page
Alco-Copter - Update the Game map comments - ECS - 2018
Alco-Copter - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS - 2018
Mini SWAT - Update the game page - ECS - 2018
AmigaWave - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Alco-Copter - Update the game page - ECS - 2018
Musashi9 - Create one new artist page
Alpha One - Create one new artist page
Alco-Copter - Upload 64 Screenshot pictures - ECS - 2018
Alco-Copter - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS - 2018
Alco-Copter - Create one new game page - ECS - 2018
Flashtro - Create one new publisher page
Mini SWAT - Update the Game map comments - ECS - 2018
Mini SWAT - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS - 2018
Mini SWAT - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS - 2018
Mini SWAT - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS - 2018
AmigaWave - Create one new developer page
Mini SWAT - Create one new game page - ECS - 2018
Estrayk - Create one new artist page
Jojo073 - Create one new artist page
FaYoh - Update the Game map comments - AGA
FaYoh - Upload 1 Game map picture - AGA
Konstruktor - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Konstruktor - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Konstruktor - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Konstruktor - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Konstruktor - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Piotr Borkowski - Create one new artist page
Paweł Pieczul - Create one new artist page
Nordlicht - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Sliding Skill - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sliding Skill - Upload 104 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sliding Skill - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sliding Skill - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum