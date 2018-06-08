|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39166
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 08.06.2018 - 14:12 Post subject: NDK 3.9 noch bei Haage & Partner verfügbar
|
|
|
Auch wenn es vielleicht viele User schon wissen:
Bei Haage & Partner kann man immer noch das NDK 3.9 (die Entwickler-Unterlagen für AmigaOS 3.9) runterladen.
http://www.haage-partner.de/download/AmigaOS/NDK39.lha
Vielen Dank an Karsten für den Tipp.
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum