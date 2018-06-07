|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39161
Location: Übersee
Posted: 07.06.2018 - 15:35 Post subject: AUI: Commodore Power
Amiga User Ireland hat das neue Podcast "Commodore Power" veröffentlicht.
Großaktion und Marathon mit Reparaturen, Kondensatorentausch und Modding für Alasdair.
Revision 2 der Checkmate 1500 Plus Boards abgeschlossen,meine Amiga Future Artikel fertigstellen?
Mit dem Wetter fertig werden.
Phils NestCam ....
http://amigausers.ie/commodore-power/
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
