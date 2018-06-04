AndreasM

Posted: 04.06.2018 - 15:29 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



The Guru Meditation: New Commodore Amiga 500 Cases INTERVIEW with Philippe Lang



Bill interviews Philippe Lang of A1200NET about their new IndiGoGo campaign for new Commodore Amiga 500 cases.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aH_SG-gYHT4





MsMadLemon: Joystick Rapidfire Project - Part 1



Whether we call it autofire, rapid fire or turbo fire, i'm creating it for joysticks which don't have it. Today I build a circuit on breadboard / prototype board which uses a 555 timer and I experiment a little with it, At first I try to mod a zipstick joystick without autofire and then later change my mind to Cruiser joystick.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOF_CZoSF5g





Classic-Videogames: Szene News #92 - Classic Videogames LIVE!



Das sind unsere Themen:



- Live Interview mit Zuschauer Patrick hier im Studio

- Das besondere Mauspad

- Sabrina´s Veranstaltungskalender

- Toki bekommt ein Remake

- Turrican 4 war ein Aprilscherz?

- 38 Jahre Pac Man

- StarFox Grand Prix



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAw526Jj1x0





Nostalgia Time Amiga - Hudson Hawk



Today's game is 'Hudson Hawk' which has been requested by 'Retro Hawk' And is also one I played back in the day.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atTsrlVrHiM





The Guru Meditation: Commodore Amiga Vampire Accelerator Overview - Part 2 of 2



This is Part 2 of Apollo Team's Manuel Jesus' presentation of the Vampire accelerator cards to the Westchester Amiga User Group (WAUG) You can watch PART 1 HERE: https://youtu.be/F-egp3pWr1w Part 2 is Manuel's practical hands on demo of the Vampire cards, while Part 1 is a Power Point presentation in which Manuel describes the features of the Vampire as well as the past, present, and future plans Apollo team has for the Vampire cards.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qobxFGK1pt0





MsMadLemon: Joystick Rapidfire Project - Part 2 (And talk video)



In this video I continue from last week's and start building a 555 timer retro joystick autofire circuit. the original plan was to build an internal autofire, however I have decided to push forward the external autofire project which I was going to do.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qapK_ZXfCXc





Stefans Amiga Welt: Commodore Amiga 1000 Teil 3



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LE6ZPoE0leU

