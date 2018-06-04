Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Privacy Policy

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39159
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 04.06.2018 - 15:29    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Reply with quote
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

The Guru Meditation: New Commodore Amiga 500 Cases INTERVIEW with Philippe Lang

Bill interviews Philippe Lang of A1200NET about their new IndiGoGo campaign for new Commodore Amiga 500 cases.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aH_SG-gYHT4


MsMadLemon: Joystick Rapidfire Project - Part 1

Whether we call it autofire, rapid fire or turbo fire, i'm creating it for joysticks which don't have it. Today I build a circuit on breadboard / prototype board which uses a 555 timer and I experiment a little with it, At first I try to mod a zipstick joystick without autofire and then later change my mind to Cruiser joystick.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOF_CZoSF5g


Classic-Videogames: Szene News #92 - Classic Videogames LIVE!

Das sind unsere Themen:

- Live Interview mit Zuschauer Patrick hier im Studio
- Das besondere Mauspad
- Sabrina´s Veranstaltungskalender
- Toki bekommt ein Remake
- Turrican 4 war ein Aprilscherz?
- 38 Jahre Pac Man
- StarFox Grand Prix

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAw526Jj1x0


Nostalgia Time Amiga - Hudson Hawk

Today's game is 'Hudson Hawk' which has been requested by 'Retro Hawk' And is also one I played back in the day.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atTsrlVrHiM


The Guru Meditation: Commodore Amiga Vampire Accelerator Overview - Part 2 of 2

This is Part 2 of Apollo Team's Manuel Jesus' presentation of the Vampire accelerator cards to the Westchester Amiga User Group (WAUG) You can watch PART 1 HERE: https://youtu.be/F-egp3pWr1w Part 2 is Manuel's practical hands on demo of the Vampire cards, while Part 1 is a Power Point presentation in which Manuel describes the features of the Vampire as well as the past, present, and future plans Apollo team has for the Vampire cards.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qobxFGK1pt0


MsMadLemon: Joystick Rapidfire Project - Part 2 (And talk video)

In this video I continue from last week's and start building a 555 timer retro joystick autofire circuit. the original plan was to build an internal autofire, however I have decided to push forward the external autofire project which I was going to do.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qapK_ZXfCXc


Stefans Amiga Welt: Commodore Amiga 1000 Teil 3

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LE6ZPoE0leU
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website ICQ Number
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT - 11 Hours
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Privacy Policy
Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold