|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39159
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 04.06.2018 - 15:29 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
|
|
|
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
The Guru Meditation: New Commodore Amiga 500 Cases INTERVIEW with Philippe Lang
Bill interviews Philippe Lang of A1200NET about their new IndiGoGo campaign for new Commodore Amiga 500 cases.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aH_SG-gYHT4
MsMadLemon: Joystick Rapidfire Project - Part 1
Whether we call it autofire, rapid fire or turbo fire, i'm creating it for joysticks which don't have it. Today I build a circuit on breadboard / prototype board which uses a 555 timer and I experiment a little with it, At first I try to mod a zipstick joystick without autofire and then later change my mind to Cruiser joystick.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOF_CZoSF5g
Classic-Videogames: Szene News #92 - Classic Videogames LIVE!
Das sind unsere Themen:
- Live Interview mit Zuschauer Patrick hier im Studio
- Das besondere Mauspad
- Sabrina´s Veranstaltungskalender
- Toki bekommt ein Remake
- Turrican 4 war ein Aprilscherz?
- 38 Jahre Pac Man
- StarFox Grand Prix
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAw526Jj1x0
Nostalgia Time Amiga - Hudson Hawk
Today's game is 'Hudson Hawk' which has been requested by 'Retro Hawk' And is also one I played back in the day.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atTsrlVrHiM
The Guru Meditation: Commodore Amiga Vampire Accelerator Overview - Part 2 of 2
This is Part 2 of Apollo Team's Manuel Jesus' presentation of the Vampire accelerator cards to the Westchester Amiga User Group (WAUG) You can watch PART 1 HERE: https://youtu.be/F-egp3pWr1w Part 2 is Manuel's practical hands on demo of the Vampire cards, while Part 1 is a Power Point presentation in which Manuel describes the features of the Vampire as well as the past, present, and future plans Apollo team has for the Vampire cards.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qobxFGK1pt0
MsMadLemon: Joystick Rapidfire Project - Part 2 (And talk video)
In this video I continue from last week's and start building a 555 timer retro joystick autofire circuit. the original plan was to build an internal autofire, however I have decided to push forward the external autofire project which I was going to do.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qapK_ZXfCXc
Stefans Amiga Welt: Commodore Amiga 1000 Teil 3
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LE6ZPoE0leU
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum