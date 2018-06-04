Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

Amiga Future

Vectorama 2018 - 25. Jubiläum finnischen Amiga Group

 
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39157
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 04.06.2018 - 09:41    Post subject: Vectorama 2018 - 25. Jubiläum finnischen Amiga Group


Das 25. Jubiläum der finnischen Amiga Users Group geht weiter!
Zum siebten Mal in Folge nehmen wir vom 7. bis 10. Juni an der "Vectorama 2018" in der Eishockeyarena von Oulu teil.
Das Online-Gaming-Event der Vectorama wird seit 2000 organisiert und ist das älteste noch aktive Online-Gaming-Event in Finnland, das von denselben Veranstaltern veranstaltet wird.

Unser Amiga-Stand mit Tradition steht Euch von Donnerstag bis Samstag an fünf Amiga 1200 Computern und einem Amiga 500 zum Spielen zur Verfügung.
Neben kostenlosem Spielen, organisieren wir Wettbewerbe und die besten Spieler werden prämiert.
Freier Eintritt zur Veranstaltung am Freitag und Samstag von 14:00 bis 20:00 Uhr.

Weitere Infos, Fotos und Videos auf der Event-Seite: Vectorama 2018

Feiern Sie mit uns das Vierteljahrhundert der finnischen Amiga Users Group!

Über die finnische Amiga-Benutzergruppe:
Die Finnish Amiga Users Group (offiziell Suomen Amiga-käyttäjät ry.) Ist eine eingetragene, gemeinnützige Organisation, die sich der Unterstützung von finnischen Amiga-Computernutzern widmet, indem sie das Amiga-Hobby und das Wissen über die Amiga-Computing-Plattform in Finnland bewahrt und fortführt. Das Ziel der Gruppe, mit freiwilligen die Pflege einer Website und eines Diskussionsforums und die Organisation von Veranstaltungen.

____________________

Englische News verfasst von: jPV
News URL: http://saku.amigafin.org/yhdistys/tapahtumat/vectorama2018/index.html
News Quelle: http://saku.amigafin.org/yhdistys/tiedotteet/1805312.html
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
