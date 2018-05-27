Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39147
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 02.06.2018 - 09:47    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive PC Player 5/2001     30.05.2018
Treasure Island Dizzy Amiga Joker 4/90     30.05.2018
Aquanaut Amiga Joker 0/90     30.05.2018
Sliding Amiga Joker 4/90     30.05.2018
Nitro Boost Challenge Amiga Joker 4/90     30.05.2018
Dragon's Lair: Escape from Singe's Castle Amiga Joker 5/90     30.05.2018
Second World, The Amiga Joker 5/90     30.05.2018
Space Rogue Amiga Joker 5/90     30.05.2018
Xenomorph Amiga Joker 5/90     30.05.2018
Rock Star ate my Hamster Amiga Joker 5/90     30.05.2018
Midwinter Amiga Joker 5/90     30.05.2018
True Trick Amiga Joker 5/90     30.05.2018
688 Attack Sub Amiga Joker 5/90     30.05.2018
World Championship Boxing Manager Amiga Joker 5/90     30.05.2018
Rainbow Warrior Amiga Joker 2/90     27.05.2018
Starblaze Amiga Joker 2/90     27.05.2018
Typhoon Thompson in Search for the Sea Child Amiga Joker 2/90     27.05.2018
Outlands Amiga Joker 2/90     27.05.2018
Day of the Viper Amiga Joker 2/90     27.05.2018
Bloodwych: Data Disks - Vol 1 Amiga Joker 3/90     27.05.2018
Grand National Amiga Joker 4/90     27.05.2018
Omega Amiga Joker 4/90     27.05.2018
Krypton Egg Amiga Joker 4/90     27.05.2018
Dr. Plummet's House of Flux Amiga Joker 4/90     27.05.2018
Hound of Shadow, The Amiga Joker 4/90     27.05.2018
Mot Amiga Joker 4/90     27.05.2018
Pursuit to Earth, The Amiga Joker 4/90     27.05.2018
Dungeon Quest Amiga Joker 4/90     27.05.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
