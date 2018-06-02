|
Posted: 02.06.2018 - 09:47 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Lure Of The Temptress - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Unreal - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Unreal - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stunt Car Racer - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Stunt Car Racer - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Lure Of The Temptress - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lure Of The Temptress - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Locomotion (Kingsoft) - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dune II: The Battle For Arrakis - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dune II: The Battle For Arrakis - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Combat Air Patrol / Avenger - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 1 - Air-Land-Sea - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 1 - Air-Land-Sea - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Battle Isle - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Battle Isle - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Arachnophobia - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Arachnophobia - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Box Vol. 1, The - 1994 - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures
Box Vol. 1, The - 1994 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures
Arachnophobia - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Arachnophobia - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Combat Air Patrol / Avenger - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Garfield: Big, Fat, Hairy Deal - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Garfield: Big, Fat, Hairy Deal - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Stunt Car Racer - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Stunt Car Racer - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Unreal - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Unreal - Upload 6 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Virtual Karting II - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - AGA - 1998
Virtual Karting II - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1998
Pinball Fantasies - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lure Of The Temptress - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lure Of The Temptress - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Locomotion (Kingsoft) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dune II: The Battle For Arrakis - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dune II: The Battle For Arrakis - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 1 - Air-Land-Sea - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 1 - Air-Land-Sea - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Battle Isle - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Battle Isle - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Push - Upload 104 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Push - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Tony Budge (Budgie) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
William Milam (Bill Milam) - Update the artist page
Champion Driver - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Champion Driver - Upload 10 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
