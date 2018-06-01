Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

Amiga Future

Noch 2 Wochen bis zur Pacific Commodore Expo NW 2018

 
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39129
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 01.06.2018 - 10:27    Post subject: Noch 2 Wochen bis zur Pacific Commodore Expo NW 2018
Der Countdown läuft für die Pacific Commodore Expo NW vom 9.-10. Juni 2018 Kommt und genießt Commodore und Amiga Computer in der entspannten Atmosphäre des Living Computers:

Museum + Labs,
2245 1st Ave. South
Seattle, Washington, USA.

PaCommEx steht nun im LCM + L's Veranstaltungskalender

http://www.livingcomputers.org/Events/Calendar.aspx

Aufbau 17.00 - 19.00 Uhr am Freitag, 8. Juni und 9.00 - 10.00 Uhr am Samstag 9. Juni
Am Samstag und Sonntag beginnt die PaCommEx mit Öffnung der LCM + L um 10.00 Uhr und endet mit Schließung des Museum um 17.00 Uhr
Abbau ist Sonntag 17.00 - 19.00 Uhr

Mehr Details unter:
http://www.commodore.ca/forum/viewforum.php?f=14

oder der PaCommEx Seite:
http://www.portcommodore.com/pacommex

oder Facebook Seite der Pacific Commodore Expo.

Präsentationen, Exponate zum Anfassen und es wird ein C64 und ein C128 verschenkt!

Grüße,
Robert Bernardo
Organisator der Pacific Commodore Expo NW
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
