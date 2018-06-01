|
Posted: 01.06.2018 - 10:27 Post subject: Noch 2 Wochen bis zur Pacific Commodore Expo NW 2018
Der Countdown läuft für die Pacific Commodore Expo NW vom 9.-10. Juni 2018 Kommt und genießt Commodore und Amiga Computer in der entspannten Atmosphäre des Living Computers:
Museum + Labs,
2245 1st Ave. South
Seattle, Washington, USA.
PaCommEx steht nun im LCM + L's Veranstaltungskalender
http://www.livingcomputers.org/Events/Calendar.aspx
Aufbau 17.00 - 19.00 Uhr am Freitag, 8. Juni und 9.00 - 10.00 Uhr am Samstag 9. Juni
Am Samstag und Sonntag beginnt die PaCommEx mit Öffnung der LCM + L um 10.00 Uhr und endet mit Schließung des Museum um 17.00 Uhr
Abbau ist Sonntag 17.00 - 19.00 Uhr
Mehr Details unter:
http://www.commodore.ca/forum/viewforum.php?f=14
oder der PaCommEx Seite:
http://www.portcommodore.com/pacommex
oder Facebook Seite der Pacific Commodore Expo.
Präsentationen, Exponate zum Anfassen und es wird ein C64 und ein C128 verschenkt!
Grüße,
Robert Bernardo
Organisator der Pacific Commodore Expo NW
