Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39119
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 27.05.2018 - 08:59    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

RETURN Nr. 33     24.05.2018
MCV 7/2001     24.05.2018
MCV 8/2001     24.05.2018
MCV 9/2001     24.05.2018
MCV 42/2001     24.05.2018
MCV 43/2001     24.05.2018
Fallen Angel Amiga Joker 1/90     23.05.2018
Onslaught Amiga Joker 2/90     23.05.2018
Ninja Warriors, The Amiga Joker 2/90     23.05.2018
Kaiser Amiga Joker 2/90     23.05.2018
Time Amiga Joker 2/90     23.05.2018
Kenny Dalglish Soccer Match Amiga Joker 2/90     23.05.2018
Bodo Illgner's Super Soccer Amiga Joker 2/90     23.05.2018
Borodino: Battlescapes Amiga Joker 2/90     23.05.2018
Prince Amiga Joker 2/90     23.05.2018
East vs. West: Berlin 1948 Amiga Joker 2/90     23.05.2018
Bride of the Robot Amiga Joker 2/90     23.05.2018
Future Sport Amiga Joker 2/90     23.05.2018
Kelly X Amiga Joker 2/90     23.05.2018
Warp Amiga Joker 2/90     23.05.2018
Dragons of Flame Amiga Joker 2/90     23.05.2018
Eye of Horus, The Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
Never Mind Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
Leisure Suit Larry 2: Goes Looking For Love Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
Weird Dreams Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
Terry's Big Adventure Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
Dragon Spirit Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
Kreuz As Poker Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
Keef the Thief: A Boy and his Lockpick Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
Darius+ Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
John Lowe's Ultimate Darts Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
Gridiron! Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
Slayer Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
Skrull Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
Xenophobe: Exterminate the Aliens Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
Danger Castle Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
My Funny Maze Amiga Joker 1/90     21.05.2018
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 3/2018     19.05.2018
Head over Heels Amiga Joker 12/91     19.05.2018
Final Fight Amiga Joker 12/91     19.05.2018
Centerbase: Science-Fiction Simulation Amiga Joker 12/91     19.05.2018
Hard Nova Amiga Joker 12/91     19.05.2018
MIG-29M Superfulcrum Amiga Joker 12/91     19.05.2018
Rugby: The World Cup Amiga Joker 12/91     19.05.2018
Amnios Amiga Joker 12/91     19.05.2018
J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings Vol. I Amiga Joker 12/91     19.05.2018
Suspicious Cargo Amiga Joker 12/91     19.05.2018
Shadow Sorcerer Amiga Joker 12/91     19.05.2018
Super Space Invaders Amiga Joker 12/91     19.05.2018
7 Colors Amiga Joker 12/91     19.05.2018
Football Director II Amiga Joker 12/91     19.05.2018
Kick Off Amiga Joker 12/91     19.05.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
