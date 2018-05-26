|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39101
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 26.05.2018 - 09:30 Post subject: APC&TCP und Amiga Future: Wir ziehen um
|
|
|
Seit Wochen sind wir bereits dabei unseren neue Räume zu renovieren und unser Lager umziehen zu lassen.
Jetzt wird es ernst. Wir ziehen um.
Von voraussichtlich den 29. Mai 2018 bis 4. Juni 2018 sind wir nicht ereichbar.
Das bedeutet auch das sämtliche Bestellungen erst nach diesen Datum ausgeführt werden. Das gilt auch für Downloads.
Wir werden uns alle Mühe geben und nach dem Umzug so schnell wie möglich alle Bestellungen und eMails abzuarbeiten.
Unsere neue Hausanschrift lautet:
APC&TCP
Sudetenstraße 11
83236 Übersee
Deutschland
Die Postanschrift bleibt weiterhin:
APC&TCP
Postfach 83
83234 Übersee
http://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum