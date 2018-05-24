Amiga Future Archive Vesalia

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39098
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 24.05.2018 - 09:07    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

MsMadLemon: Flood - Nostalgia Time Amiga

Upon request i play 'Flood', a game which I havent played since back in the day.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmaPI6udYMA


MsMadLemon: Sam's Journey - Unboxing and gameplay (Commodore 64)

Yes, I finally bit the bullet and bought a Cartridge version of 'Sam's Journey' by Protovision. And I am so glad I did! In this video I do an unboxing as well as an extensive gameplay of Sam's Journey.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jRGpKlKOCc


MsMadLemon: Preparing Yerba Mate - Chillout Time (ASMR)

My first time preparing and tasting 'Yerba Mate' A herbal infusion from Latin America, in a relaxing ASMR style video. Get your headphones, get comfy and relax )

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdr76xXOrwU


Dan Wood: My Last Ever Visit To Maplin

One of the UK's longest running high street electronics stores is closing its doors forever. I take a last look around my local Maplin and give some thoughts on their closure and a couple of pickups.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSAd3i3Y1kk


Stefans Amiga Welt: Commodore Amiga 1000 Pal/NTSC

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jh0PdCbkEeU


Classic-Videogames: Videogame Rally 2018

Apprentice war bei Dennis daheim zur Videogame Rally 2018 eingeladen um dort die schnellsten Zeiten in den schnellsten Rennspielen der Videospielgeschichte zu erfahren. Mitstreiter waren unter anderem Lars, Huthut, Kerstin, Killian, Patrick und Hella. Gespielt wurde Prjogect Gotham Racing 2, Wipeout 2097, Crazy Taxi, Sega Rally, Wace Race Bluestorm, Trails und Krazy Racers. War super geil!!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FZYLMukTZc


MsMadLemon: Clown O Mania - Nostalgia Time Amiga

Today I play Clown-O-Mania for the first time since I was around nine years old. Indeed it's been that long!
I play Clown O Mania on the Commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDLoad.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3kKlNWs0jg
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
