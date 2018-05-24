AndreasM

Posted: 24.05.2018 - 09:07 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



MsMadLemon: Flood - Nostalgia Time Amiga



Upon request i play 'Flood', a game which I havent played since back in the day.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmaPI6udYMA





MsMadLemon: Sam's Journey - Unboxing and gameplay (Commodore 64)



Yes, I finally bit the bullet and bought a Cartridge version of 'Sam's Journey' by Protovision. And I am so glad I did! In this video I do an unboxing as well as an extensive gameplay of Sam's Journey.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jRGpKlKOCc





MsMadLemon: Preparing Yerba Mate - Chillout Time (ASMR)



My first time preparing and tasting 'Yerba Mate' A herbal infusion from Latin America, in a relaxing ASMR style video. Get your headphones, get comfy and relax )



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdr76xXOrwU





Dan Wood: My Last Ever Visit To Maplin



One of the UK's longest running high street electronics stores is closing its doors forever. I take a last look around my local Maplin and give some thoughts on their closure and a couple of pickups.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSAd3i3Y1kk





Stefans Amiga Welt: Commodore Amiga 1000 Pal/NTSC



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jh0PdCbkEeU





Classic-Videogames: Videogame Rally 2018



Apprentice war bei Dennis daheim zur Videogame Rally 2018 eingeladen um dort die schnellsten Zeiten in den schnellsten Rennspielen der Videospielgeschichte zu erfahren. Mitstreiter waren unter anderem Lars, Huthut, Kerstin, Killian, Patrick und Hella. Gespielt wurde Prjogect Gotham Racing 2, Wipeout 2097, Crazy Taxi, Sega Rally, Wace Race Bluestorm, Trails und Krazy Racers. War super geil!!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FZYLMukTZc





MsMadLemon: Clown O Mania - Nostalgia Time Amiga



Today I play Clown-O-Mania for the first time since I was around nine years old. Indeed it's been that long!

I play Clown O Mania on the Commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDLoad.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3kKlNWs0jg

