|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
tommy
AFF Profi
Joined: 09 Feb 2007
Posts: 118
Location: Isselburg
|
|Posted: 22.05.2018 - 11:55 Post subject: Facebook News in der Pfingstwoche
|
|
|
Auch diese Woche gibt es die gewohnten Amiga Future Facebook News, obwohl der verantwortliche Redakteur sich im Auslandsurlaub befindet. Dies ist keine Selbstverständlichkeit.
Euer Amiga Future Team
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum