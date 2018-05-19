|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39090
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 19.05.2018 - 15:51 Post subject: RNOWidgets 1.3 - Hotfix
|
|
|
Die vorherige RNOWidgets-Version hatte ein Problem mit der AHI-Gerätezuweisung, die die Audioausgabe von anderen Programmen blockierte, wenn sie die AHI-Musikeinheit bereits verwendeten oder wenn über die Geräteschnittstelle keine Kanäle mehr frei waren.
Das war kein gutes Verhalten für diese Art von Anwendung, daher bitte aktualisieren!
Diese neue Version verfügt auch über eine Lautstärkeregelung für Alarmtöne.
Ladet die Aktualisierung aus dem Aminet, MorphOS Storage oder über Grunch herunter.
http://aminet.net/package/util/wb/RNOWidgets
http://www.morphos-storage.net/?find=RNOWidgets
http://jpv.wmhost.com/jpv_software/RNOWidgets/
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum