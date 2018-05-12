User
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39090
Location: Übersee
Posted: 19.05.2018 - 10:54 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
4 Wheel Drive
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
AD&D Collectors Edition
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
Air Combat Aces
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
Air/Sea Supremacy
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
Big Deal, The (Compilation)
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
Capcom Collection
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
Chart Attack
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
Falcon: The Classic Collection
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
James Bond Collection
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
Movie Premiere
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
No. 1 Collection
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
Amiga Star Collection
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
Superheroes
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
Super Sega
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
Super Sim Pack
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
Quest for Adventure
Amiga Joker 12/91 15.05.2018
Amiga Future Nr. 132
13.05.2018
MCV 39/2000
13.05.2018
MCV 42/2000
13.05.2018
MCV 46/2000
13.05.2018
MCV 48/2000
13.05.2018
MCV 50/2000
13.05.2018
MCV 3/2001
13.05.2018
MCV 13/2001
13.05.2018
MCV 31/2001
13.05.2018
MCV 33/2001
13.05.2018
MCV 34/2001
13.05.2018
MCV 35/2001
13.05.2018
MCV 36/2001
13.05.2018
MCV 38/2001
13.05.2018
Reach for the Stars: The Conquest of the Galaxy
Amiga Joker 11/91 12.05.2018
Zone Warrior
Amiga Joker 11/91 12.05.2018
Cobra (Bytec)
Amiga Joker 11/91 12.05.2018
Shiftrix & Lettrix
Amiga Joker 11/91 12.05.2018
Cubulus & Magic Serpent
Amiga Joker 11/91 12.05.2018
Snoopy: The Cool Computer Game
Amiga Joker 11/91 12.05.2018
Fred Fish Collection
Amiga Joker 11/91 12.05.2018
Holiday Maker
Amiga Joker 11/91 12.05.2018
Stadt der Löwen, Die
Amiga Joker 11/91 12.05.2018
My Paint CDTV
Amiga Joker 11/91 12.05.2018
Barney Bear Goes To School
Amiga Joker 11/91 12.05.2018
Fun School 3
Amiga Joker 11/91 12.05.2018
Lotus Turbo Challenge 2
Amiga Joker 12/91 12.05.2018
Far West: The Western Game
Amiga Joker 12/91 12.05.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
