Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39090
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 19.05.2018 - 10:54    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

4 Wheel Drive Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
AD&D Collectors Edition Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
Air Combat Aces Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
Air/Sea Supremacy Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
Big Deal, The (Compilation) Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
Capcom Collection Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
Chart Attack Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
Falcon: The Classic Collection Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
James Bond Collection Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
Movie Premiere Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
No. 1 Collection Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
Amiga Star Collection Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
Superheroes Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
Super Sega Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
Super Sim Pack Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
Quest for Adventure Amiga Joker 12/91     15.05.2018
Amiga Future Nr. 132     13.05.2018
MCV 39/2000     13.05.2018
MCV 42/2000     13.05.2018
MCV 46/2000     13.05.2018
MCV 48/2000     13.05.2018
MCV 50/2000     13.05.2018
MCV 3/2001     13.05.2018
MCV 13/2001     13.05.2018
MCV 31/2001     13.05.2018
MCV 33/2001     13.05.2018
MCV 34/2001     13.05.2018
MCV 35/2001     13.05.2018
MCV 36/2001     13.05.2018
MCV 38/2001     13.05.2018
Reach for the Stars: The Conquest of the Galaxy Amiga Joker 11/91     12.05.2018
Zone Warrior Amiga Joker 11/91     12.05.2018
Cobra (Bytec) Amiga Joker 11/91     12.05.2018
Shiftrix & Lettrix Amiga Joker 11/91     12.05.2018
Cubulus & Magic Serpent Amiga Joker 11/91     12.05.2018
Snoopy: The Cool Computer Game Amiga Joker 11/91     12.05.2018
Fred Fish Collection Amiga Joker 11/91     12.05.2018
Holiday Maker Amiga Joker 11/91     12.05.2018
Stadt der Löwen, Die Amiga Joker 11/91     12.05.2018
My Paint CDTV Amiga Joker 11/91     12.05.2018
Barney Bear Goes To School Amiga Joker 11/91     12.05.2018
Fun School 3 Amiga Joker 11/91     12.05.2018
Lotus Turbo Challenge 2 Amiga Joker 12/91     12.05.2018
Far West: The Western Game Amiga Joker 12/91     12.05.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
