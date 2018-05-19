|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39090
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 19.05.2018 - 10:54 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Bomb Jack Beer Edition - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2018
Bomb Jack Beer Edition - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2018
Bomb Jack Beer Edition - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2018
Bomb Jack Beer Edition - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2018
Graeme Cowie (Mcgeezer) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Graeme Cowie (Mcgeezer) - Create one new artist page
Escape (Kryptic) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Escape II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Escape II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Escape II - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Escape II - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Escape II - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Escape II - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Escape II - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mad Phantom - Create one new artist page
The Assassins (ASI) - Upload 3 Publisher logo pictures
The Assassins (ASI) - Create one new publisher page
Cybernetix - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Cybernetix - Update the developer page
Total Recall - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nitro Boost Challenge - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Nitro Boost Challenge - Upload 7 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Eric W. Schwartz - Update the Artist photo comments
Eric W. Schwartz - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Eric W. Schwartz - Update the artist page
Line Of Fire - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Neighbours - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Neighbours - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Neighbours - Upload 0 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Neighbours - Upload 23 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Moonbases - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1999
Moonbases - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1999
Neighbours - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Entity (DAS) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2001
John Clay - Update the artist page
Entity (DAS) - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2001
Entity (DAS) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2001
Entity (DAS) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2001
Mark Wilkins - Create one new artist page
GRAC (Graphic Adventure Creator) - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
GRAC (Graphic Adventure Creator) - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
GRAC (Graphic Adventure Creator) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Jetstrike - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Jetstrike - Upload 0 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Bulldozer Bob - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bulldozer Bob - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bulldozer Bob - Upload 68 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cassiope [Melina Softworks] - Update the developer page
Moonbases - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1999
