Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39090
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 14.05.2018 - 10:05 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
MsMadLemon: Flood - Nostalgia Time Amiga
Upon request i play 'Flood', a game which I havent played since back in the day.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmaPI6udYMA
MsMadLemon: Sam's Journey - Unboxing and gameplay (Commodore 64)
Yes, I finally bit the bullet and bought a Cartridge version of 'Sam's Journey' by Protovision. And I am so glad I did! In this video I do an unboxing as well as an extensive gameplay of Sam's Journey.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jRGpKlKOCc
MsMadLemon: Preparing Yerba Mate - Chillout Time (ASMR)
My first time preparing and tasting 'Yerba Mate' A herbal infusion from Latin America, in a relaxing ASMR style video. Get your headphones, get comfy and relax )
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdr76xXOrwU
Dan Wood: My Last Ever Visit To Maplin
One of the UK's longest running high street electronics stores is closing its doors forever. I take a last look around my local Maplin and give some thoughts on their closure and a couple of pickups.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSAd3i3Y1kk
Stefans Amiga Welt: Commodore Amiga 1000 Pal/NTSC
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jh0PdCbkEeU
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
