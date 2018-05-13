Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Amiga Future

Verstärkung für Gamescom gesucht

 
Author Message
PostPosted: 13.05.2018 - 17:45    Post subject: Verstärkung für Gamescom gesucht


Wir suchen für unsere Präsentation des Amiga auf der Gamescom noch Verstärkung.

Es geht hautpsächlich darum aufzupassen das niemand bei den Computern am Stand mist baut und natürlich viele, viele Fragen zum Thema Amiga zu beantworten.

Letztes Jahr hatten wir auf 60qm Austellerfläche rund 20 Amiga Modelle dabei.

Natürlich ist auch Zeit vorhanden damit jeder mal sich auf der Gamescom umschauen kann. Trotzdem unterschätzt die Gamescom nicht. Das ist richtig anstrengend. Aber es macht auch richtig viel Spaß.

Ideal ist es natürlich wenn man möglichst nah an Köln wohnt und keine Übernachtungsmöglichkeit benötigt.

Die Gamescom geht vom Dienstag den 21. August bis Samstag 25. August.
Montag der 20. August ist Auffbautag. Abbau ist Samstag abend gleich nach der Messe.
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
