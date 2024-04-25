Fallout2 Community Portierung wurde für AmigaOS4 veröffentlicht.
Fallout 2 Community Edition ist eine voll funktionsfähige Neuimplementierung von Fallout 2, mit dem gleichen Original-Gameplay, denselben Engine-Bugfixes und einigen Verbesserungen, die (meistens) problemlos auf mehreren Plattformen funktionieren.
http://os4depot.net/?function=showfile& ... ut2-ce.lha
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 168 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations
Fallout 2 Community Port für AmigaOS4 veröffentlicht
Published 25.04.2024 - 15:37 by AndreasM
