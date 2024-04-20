The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
protrekkr.i386-aros.zip - audio/tracker - 2.6.7 - 23 MB - 12.04.2024 - Tracker/Synth hybrid Program
origami.i386-aros.zip - demo/intro - 1.0 - 1 MB - 14.04.2024 - Origami Intro by Faemiyah Demogroup
thefulcrum.i386-aros.zip - demo/scene - 1.0 - 9 MB - 19.04.2024 - Demo from Matrix
dosbox-kens.lha - graphics/icon - 0.1 - 5 KB - 17.04.2024 - unofficial kens icons for dosbox
mbx-kens-unofficial.lha - graphics/icon - 0.1 - 8 KB - 17.04.2024 - unofficial kens icons for mbx games
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 20.04.2024 - 09:41 by AndreasM
Back to previous page