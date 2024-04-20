Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
Q2_Modpack1.lha - 1.0.0 - game/shoot - 30M - Modpack 1 for Quake 2 OS 4 - (readme)
Q2_Modpack2.lha - - game/shoot - 162M - Quake 2 Mod Pack 2 - (readme)
Q2_Modpack3.lha - - game/shoot - 155M - Quake 2 Mod Pack 3 - (readme)
Q2_Modpack4.lha - - game/shoot - 135M - Quake 2 Mod Pack 4 - (readme)
Q2_Modpack5.lha - - game/shoot - 252M - Quake 2 Mod Pack 5 - (readme)
Q2_Modpack6.lha - - game/shoot - 67M - Quake 2 Mod Pack 6 - (readme)
Q2_Modpack7.lha - - game/shoot - 229M - Quake 2 Mod Pack 7 - (readme)
Silo2.zip - 2.0 - mods/crash - 42K - Slow, heavy, moody hip hop. 8 bit xm - (readme)
Abyss2.zip - 2.0 - mods/crash - 128K - Long fade in, then dramatic. 8 bit xm - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 32.2 - misc/emu - 7.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
GitDesktop.lha - 0.15.18 - dev/misc - 1.7M - Interface for Git repository management - (readme)
H2_Big_Data.lha - 1.0.0 - game/shoot - 1617M - Install Multiplayer Data for Heretic II - (readme)
Protrekkr_AROS_i386.zip - 2.6.7 - mus/edit - 23M - Tracker/Synth hybrid Program - (readme)
AmigaGPT.lha - 1.4.6 - util/misc - 910K - App for chatting to ChatGPT - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.8M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
formator_1.0.lha - 1.0 - dev/hwood - 14K - A hollywood plugin - (readme)
isomount.lha - 3.2 - util/rexx - 26K - Mount ipf,img,iso,adf... on doubleclick - (readme)
jl.lha - 0.3 - util/misc - 40K - JOST Launcher for kickstart 1.3 - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.37 - dev/misc - 5.6M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
peak_filter.lha - 1.6.8 - dev/amos - 2K - 2nd order osc filter - (readme)
sysvars.lha - 0.12 - util/boot - 16K - Put system information in env. variables - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 5.99 beta: - util/misc - 32M - Versatile Amiga Testprogram - (readme)
CoronerLab2.zip - 2.0 - mods/crash - 54K - Hard hitting, evil tech mod. 8 bit xm - (readme)
MurderWarpath.zip - 2.0 - mods/crash - 61K - Aggressive Tribal Rock. 8 bit xm - (readme)
MurderWarpath2.zip - 2.0 - mods/crash - 61K - Aggressive Tribal Rock. 8 bit xm - (readme)
StefADV2.lha - Second - game/text - 67K - 2nd little italian text adventure - (readme)
Intuition.zip - 1.0 - mods/crash - 55K - Short, Slow, Grungy, Melodic. 8 bit xm - (readme)
mame-v037b2-68k.lha - 0.37 beta 2... - misc/emu - 2.1M - Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator 0.37b2 - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 32.3 - misc/emu - 8.2M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 32.3 - misc/emu - 7.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
LN3Water24.lha - - mods/misc - 790K - 16bit 4ch LN3 Water Temple 24 by HKvalhe - (readme)
TankX.lha - 1.1 - game/2play - 1.4M - 1-7 player tank combat (updated Tankkk) - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.
