The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.
The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.
Games That Werent: Bushido Warrior

Published 16.04.2024 - 23:14 by AndreasM

Games That Werent schreibt:

Bushido Warrior (oder möglicherweise nur Bushido) war ein neuer Gauntlet-Klon mit orientalischem Thema, der für eine Vielzahl von Plattformen erscheinen sollte und von Ariolasoft/U.S. veröffentlicht wurde. Gold. Die Commodore 64-Edition ist auf unserer GTW64-Seite bereits gut dokumentiert.

https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2024/04 ... o-warrior/

