Games That Werent schreibt:
Bushido Warrior (oder möglicherweise nur Bushido) war ein neuer Gauntlet-Klon mit orientalischem Thema, der für eine Vielzahl von Plattformen erscheinen sollte und von Ariolasoft/U.S. veröffentlicht wurde. Gold. Die Commodore 64-Edition ist auf unserer GTW64-Seite bereits gut dokumentiert.
https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2024/04 ... o-warrior/
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Games That Werent: Bushido Warrior
Published 16.04.2024 - 23:14 by AndreasM
Back to previous page