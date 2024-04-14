Games That Werent schreibt:
Ein weiterer Titel von Ocean Software geht in das GTW-Archiv und dieses Mal eine Konvertierung von Skitchin’ von Electronic Arts, das im selben Jahr auf dem SEGA Megadrive veröffentlicht wurde und eine Art Road Rash auf Skates war.
https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2024/04/skitchin/
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Games That Werent: Skitchin
Published 14.04.2024 - 22:45 by AndreasM
Back to previous page