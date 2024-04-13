Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal Power Play 7/96 - 12.04.2024
Virtual Corporation Power Play 7/96 - 12.04.2024
Chaos Overlords: Beherrscher des Chaos Power Play 7/96 - 12.04.2024
Neocron PC Games 12/2002 - 12.04.2024
Search and Rescue 2 PC Games 10/2000 - 12.04.2024
Venezia: Ruhm und Reichtum in der Stadt der Dogen PC Games 10/2000 - 12.04.2024
Sumpfhuhn.de PC Games 10/2000 - 12.04.2024
Imperium der Ameisen PC Games 10/2000 - 12.04.2024
Road Wars PC Games 10/2000 - 12.04.2024
Ka'Roo PC Games 10/2000 - 12.04.2024
Deep Fighter PC Games 10/2000 - 12.04.2024
Age of Empires II: The Conquerors PC Games 10/2000 - 12.04.2024
Sydney 2000 PC Games 10/2000 - 12.04.2024
RollerCoaster Tycoon: Loopy Landscapes PC Games 10/2000 - 12.04.2024
Moorhuhn 2 PC Games 10/2000 - 12.04.2024
Pirates! Gold Man!ac 3/94 - 08.04.2024
Steel Talons Man!ac 3/94 - 08.04.2024
Mad Dog McCree Man!ac 3/94 - 08.04.2024
Jurassic Park (Mega-CD) Man!ac 3/94 - 08.04.2024
Shadowrun (SNES) Man!ac 3/94 - 08.04.2024
Dracula Unleashed Man!ac 3/94 - 08.04.2024
Cliffhanger (Sega + SNES) Man!ac 3/94 - 08.04.2024
Skitchin' Man!ac 3/94 - 08.04.2024
Addams Family, The Man!ac 3/94 - 08.04.2024
NBA Showdown Man!ac 3/94 - 08.04.2024
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Man!ac 3/94 - 08.04.2024
Solstice II Man!ac 3/94 - 08.04.2024
NBA Jam Man!ac 3/94 - 08.04.2024
NHL Stanley Cup Man!ac 3/94 - 08.04.2024
Lunar: The Silver Star Man!ac 3/94 - 08.04.2024
Retro Spiel: Revenge of Trasmoz - 07.04.2024
Retro Spiel: The Pandora Incident - 07.04.2024
Retro Spiel: Inviyya - 07.04.2024
Editorial ASM 2/88 - 07.04.2024
Editorial ASM 3/88 - 07.04.2024
Editorial ASM 4/88 - 07.04.2024
Editorial ASM 2/95 - 07.04.2024
Midnight Raiders Sega Magazin 9/95 - 05.04.2024
Battle Frenzy Sega Magazin 9/95 - 05.04.2024
Mega Man: The Wily Wars Sega Magazin 9/95 - 05.04.2024
Comix Zone Sega Magazin 9/95 - 05.04.2024
Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures Sega Magazin 9/95 - 05.04.2024
Primal Rage Sega Magazin 9/95 - 05.04.2024
Adventures of Batman & Robin, The (GG) Sega Magazin 9/95 - 05.04.2024
Striker (GG) Sega Magazin 9/95 - 05.04.2024
Wizard Pinball Sega Magazin 9/95 - 05.04.2024
Primal Rage Sega Magazin 9/95 - 05.04.2024
Panzer Dragoon Sega Magazin 9/95 - 05.04.2024
Toughman Contest Sega Magazin 8/95 - 05.04.2024
Slam City with Scottie Pippen Sega Magazin 8/95 - 05.04.2024
Supreme Warrior Sega Magazin 8/95 - 05.04.2024
Corpse Killer Sega Magazin 8/95 - 05.04.2024
