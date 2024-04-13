Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
CygnusEd_4_DE.lha - 2.45 - text/edit - 10K - New German catalog for CygnusEd V4/5 - (readme)
DOSBox_AGA.lha - 0.74.034 - misc/emu - 927K - Amiga port of DOSBox - (readme)
DOSBox_RTG.lha - 0.74.034 - misc/emu - 928K - Amiga port of DOSBox - (readme)
AmigaGPT.lha - 1.4.5 - util/misc - 910K - App for chatting to ChatGPT - (readme)
ViNCEd.lha - 3.107 - util/shell - 845K - ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TAB Expand - (readme)
WhatIFF3.13.NoDemo.lha - - mags/misc - 841K - What IFF? #3.13-April-2024 - (readme)
clandestine2.zip - 2.0 - mods/crash - 107K - Looping demo mod, converted to XM - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 5.0 - gfx/fract - 35M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
jl.lha - 0.2 - util/misc - 39K - JOST Launcher for kickstart 1.3 - (readme)
WhatIFF3.13.lha - - mags/misc - 24M - What IFF? #3.13-April-2024 - (readme)
Willy.ACEpansion.lha - 1.3 - misc/emu - 26K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
F1GP2024Carset.lha - 0.1 JAP - game/data - 8K - 2024 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
isomount.lha - 3.1.1 - util/rexx - 26K - Mount img,iso,adf,hdf... by doubleclick - (readme)
Temptations_DEMO_Final.lha - 1.0 final - game/misc - 466K - Temptations DEMO v1.0 Final - (readme)
amigassh.lha - 1.14 - comm/net - 33K - SSH2 for the Amiga - (readme)
LN3Wind24.lha - - mods/misc - 202K - 16bit 4ch LN3 Wind Temple 24 by HKvalhe - (readme)
2D_ATcad_RTG.lha - 04/2024d - gfx/misc - 482K - 2D-CAD-Programm - (readme)
2D_ATcad_UAE.lha - 04/2024e - gfx/misc - 481K - 2D-CAD-Programm - (readme)
niknakremix2.zip - 2.0 - mods/crash - 85K - Dark lofi techno. 8-bit xm, 125 bpm - (readme)
slre.lha - 1.0 - dev/lib - 17K - Super Light Regular Expression library - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 32.2 - misc/emu - 8.2M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 32.2 - misc/emu - 7.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
Q2_Modpack1.lha - 1.0.0 - game/shoot - 30M - Modpack 1 for Quake 2 OS 4 - (readme)
Q2_Modpack2.lha - - game/shoot - 162M - Quake 2 Mod Pack 2 - (readme)
Q2_Modpack3.lha - - game/shoot - 155M - Quake 2 Mod Pack 3 - (readme)
Q2_Modpack4.lha - - game/shoot - 135M - Quake 2 Mod Pack 4 - (readme)
Q2_Modpack5.lha - - game/shoot - 252M - Quake 2 Mod Pack 5 - (readme)
Q2_Modpack6.lha - - game/shoot - 67M - Quake 2 Mod Pack 6 - (readme)
Q2_Modpack7.lha - - game/shoot - 229M - Quake 2 Mod Pack 7 - (readme)
Silo2.zip - 2.0 - mods/crash - 42K - Slow, heavy, moody hip hop. 8 bit xm - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 13.04.2024 - 15:49 by AndreasM
