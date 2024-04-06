Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Carsten Siegner Expression_1.1.lha (Dependencies/Hollywood) 23 KB / Apr 05 2024
Carsten Siegner MicroExcel_1.0.lha (Office/Spreadsheet) 1 MB / Apr 05 2024
BeWorld ScummVM_2.8.1.lha (Games/Adventure) 104 MB / Apr 03 2024
BeWorld SDL_2.30.2_Libraries.lha (Dependencies/Library/SDL) 17 MB / Apr 03 2024
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_32.0.lha (Emulation) 7 MB / Apr 01 2024
Juan Carlos Herran Martin
LosMalditos_1.00.lha (Games/Demo) 20 MB / Mar 30 2024
Ilkka Lehtoranta DirSize_2.6.lha (System/Shell) 29 KB / Mar 29 2024
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 06.04.2024 - 10:45 by AndreasM
Back to previous page