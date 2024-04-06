The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
icaros_2.3_fix.lha - development/utility - 2.3.4 - 102 MB - 05.04.2024 - Little fix for icaros v2.3
whatiff3.13.nodemo.lha - document/misc - 3.13 - 841 KB - 04.04.2024 - WhatIFF? - Amiga Guide Magazine
residualvm-0.3.1-1.i386-aros.zip - emulation/misc - 0.3.1-1 - 5 MB - 03.04.2024 - ResidualVM
scummvm-1.9.0-1.i386-aros.zip - emulation/misc - 1.9.0-1 - 16 MB - 03.04.2024 - ScummVM
adoom3-1.5.3.i386-aros.zip - game/fps - 1.5.3 - 10 MB - 04.04.2024 - ADoom3
residualvm-kens.lha - graphics/icon - 0.5 - 3 MB - 04.04.2024 - Unofficial Kens Icons For ResidualVM
scummvm_kens.lha - graphics/icon - 0.5 - 3 KB - 04.04.2024 - Unofficial Kens Icons Drawer For ScummVM
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 06.04.2024 - 10:45 by AndreasM
Back to previous page