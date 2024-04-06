Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
2D_ATcad_UAE.lha - 04/2024 - gfx/misc - 526K - 2D-CAD-Programm - (readme)
gicalaratafont.lha - - text/bfont - 11K - GI Caralata Font - (readme)
ODAMEX_AGA.lha - 0.6.4.42 - game/shoot - 19M - Amiga port of Odamex (DOOM) - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.36 - dev/misc - 5.6M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 32.0 - misc/emu - 7.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
amigassh.lha - 1.13 - comm/net - 30K - SSH2 for the Amiga - (readme)
F1GP2024Carset.lha - 0.1 AUS - game/data - 8K - 2024 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
isomount.lha - 3.1 - util/rexx - 24K - Mounting img,iso,adf... on doubleclick. - (readme)
Butterfly.lha - 1.0 - dev/c - 569K - Animation of a picture in C and SDL2 - (readme)
Kwiz2.lha - 2.5 - game/2play - 34K - A Blockbusters-style quiz game - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.8M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
expression_1.1.lha - 1.1 - dev/hwood - 23K - A hollywood plugin - (readme)
MicroExcel_1.0.lha - 1.0 - biz/spread - 1.5M - A Spreadsheed Editor - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 5.97 beta: - util/misc - 19M - Versatile Amiga Testprogram - (readme)
amos_rocket_science.lha - 9.6 - dev/amos - 327K - examples of targetting - (readme)
D1X_Rebirth_AGA.lha - 0.58.1.014 - game/shoot - 3.5M - Amiga port of Descent (D1X-Rebirth) - (readme)
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha - 0.58.1.014 - game/shoot - 3.5M - Amiga port of Descent (D1X-Rebirth) - (readme)
IconSync.lha - 1.0 - util/misc - 7K - Automates icon creation in WHD folders - (readme)
morsconv.lha - 2.3 - text/misc - 11K - Modular Morse code generator - (readme)
ScummVM_AGA_060.lha - 2.3.0.03 - game/misc - 55M - Amiga AGA port of ScummVM 2.3.0 (68060) - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG_060.lha - 2.5.1.03 - game/misc - 55M - Amiga RTG port of ScummVM 2.5.1 (68060) - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 06.04.2024 - 10:45 by AndreasM
Back to previous page