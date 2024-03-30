WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
De Profundis - [new] - (The Deadliners Lemon. & Oxygene) done by Psygore - Info - Image
Fusion - [fixed] - (Bullfrog) check disk protection in game patched now - Info
Hard Drivin' - [fixed] - (Domark) fixed keyboard on version SPS0126 - Info
Alien Breed 2 - [improved] - (Team 17) added modding options, better blitter waits for A1000 - Info
Second Samurai - [fixed] - (Psygnosis/Vivid Image) disk change patch in OCS version fixed, game now continues to end sequence after defeating the final boss - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 30.03.2024 - 09:07 by AndreasM
