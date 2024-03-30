 

 

 

The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.

Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot

Published 30.03.2024 - 09:07 by AndreasM

Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.

Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.

Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:

pt2_clone.lha - audio/tracker - 1.67 - 24 MB - 22.03.2024 - Ported clone of Protracker II
liba52.lha - development/library/audio - 0.8.0 - 722 KB - 23.03.2024 - low-level interface to decode AC-3 audio
libsdl2_mixer.lha - development/library/audio - 2.8.0 - 3 MB - 23.03.2024 - Mixer library for Simple DirectMedia Layer 2.x
libfreetype.lha - development/library/graphics - 2.13.2 - 3 MB - 25.03.2024 - A Free, High-Quality, and Portable Font Engine
libsdl2_ttf.lha - development/library/graphics - 2.22.0 - 4 MB - 24.03.2024 - A Freetype 2.0 wrapper for SDL2
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 32.0 - 8 MB - 28.03.2024 - Signetics-based machines emulator
losmalditosdemo.lha - game/adventure - 1.00 - 20 MB - 26.03.2024 - Adventure point and click R.P.G.
thf.lha - game/fps - 3.02 - 301 MB - 24.03.2024 - THF for Heretic II Multiplayer Mod
amigagpt.lha - network/chat - 1.4.4 - 910 KB - 24.03.2024 - App for chatting to ChatGPT
ign-addon-ods.lha - office/spreadsheet - 0.39 - 203 KB - 25.03.2024 - Ignition addon for access ods-files
meminfo.lha - utility/hardware - 1.0 - 23 KB - 25.03.2024 - show meminfo usage in a GUI
amiupdate_fin.lha - utility/workbench - 2.54 - 38 KB - 23.03.2024 - Finnish catalogs for AmiUpdate
amiupdate_pol.lha - utility/workbench - 2.54 - 39 KB - 22.03.2024 - Polish catalog files for AmiUpdate
