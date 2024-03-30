 

 

 

The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 30.03.2024 - 09:07 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Cover: Arx Fatalis - 29.03.2024
Cover: CyberMage - 29.03.2024
Cover: Deus Ex - 29.03.2024
Cover: Etherlords - 29.03.2024
Cover: Kingpin: Life of Crime - 29.03.2024
Cover: KKND - 29.03.2024
Cover: Man Enough - 29.03.2024
Cover: Planescape: Torment - 29.03.2024
Cover: Quest for Fame - 29.03.2024
Cover: Restricted Area - 29.03.2024
Cover: Revenant - 29.03.2024
Cover: Superhero League of Hoboken - 29.03.2024
Cover: TechnoMage - 29.03.2024
Cover: Total Annihilation - 29.03.2024
Freespace 2 PC Games 1/2000 - 27.03.2024
Star Trek - Der Aufstand PC Games 1/2000 - 27.03.2024
Heroes of Might and Magic III: Armageddon's Blade PC Games 1/2000 - 27.03.2024
Days of Oblivion II: Frozen Eternity PC Games 1/2000 - 27.03.2024
Links LS 2000 PC Games 1/2000 - 27.03.2024
Firestarter PC Games 4/2004 - 27.03.2024
Castle Strike PC Games 4/2004 - 27.03.2024
Crow, The: City of Angels PC Games 3/97 - 27.03.2024
Steel Panthers II: Moderne Schlachten PC Games 3/97 - 27.03.2024
XS: Shield Up, Fight Back PC Games 3/97 - 27.03.2024
Death or Glory: Das Erbe von Morgan PC Games 2/95 - 27.03.2024
Voyeur PC Games 2/95 - 27.03.2024
U.S. Navy Fighters PC Games 2/95 - 27.03.2024
Dragon Lore: Die Legende beginnt PC Games 2/95 - 27.03.2024
WCW vs. nWo: World Tour Man!ac 4/98 - 25.03.2024
K-1 The Arena Fighters Man!ac 4/98 - 25.03.2024
Newman Haas Racing Man!ac 4/98 - 25.03.2024
Youngblood: Search and Destroy Man!ac 4/98 - 25.03.2024
Theme Hospital Man!ac 4/98 - 25.03.2024
Skullmonkeys Man!ac 3/98 - 25.03.2024
Yoshi's Story Man!ac 3/98 - 25.03.2024
Snowboard Kids Man!ac 3/98 - 25.03.2024
Air Race Man!ac 3/98 - 25.03.2024
Super Football Champ Man!ac 3/98 - 25.03.2024
Star Wars - Masters of Teräs Käsi Man!ac 2/98 - 25.03.2024
Clock Tower Man!ac 2/98 - 25.03.2024
Broken Helix: Die Wahrheit über Area 51 Man!ac 2/98 - 25.03.2024
Ark of Time Man!ac 2/98 - 25.03.2024
Joystick: Epyx 500XJ Konix Speedking - 24.03.2024
Retro Spiel: Wycheweald - 24.03.2024
Retro Spiel: Briley Witch Chronicles - 24.03.2024
Retro Spiel: Reshoot Proxima 3 - 24.03.2024
Retro Spiel: Yeti Mountain - 24.03.2024
Retro Spiel: Lykia - The Lost Island - 24.03.2024
Retro Spiel: FoxyLand - 24.03.2024
Retro Spiel: Life on Mars - 24.03.2024
Cover: Pacific Strike: Speech Pack - 24.03.2024
Cover: Speris Legacy, The - 24.03.2024
Cover: Star Wars: X-Wing - Upgrade Kit: Imperial Pursuit - 24.03.2024
Interview: David Braben Power Play 6/95 - 22.03.2024
Frontier: First Encounters Power Play 6/95 - 22.03.2024
Maabus Power Play 6/95 - 22.03.2024
Magic Carpet: Hidden Worlds Power Play 6/95 - 22.03.2024
Club & Country Power Play 7/96 - 22.03.2024
Deadline (1996) Power Play 7/96 - 22.03.2024
Produzent, Der: Die Welt des Films Power Play 7/96 - 22.03.2024
Judge Dredd (1995) Power Play 7/96 - 22.03.2024
Cover: Journeyman Project, The - 22.03.2024
Cover: This Means War! - 22.03.2024
Cover: Ultima Underworld II - 22.03.2024
Cover: Wizardry Gold - 22.03.2024
Cover: Wizards & Warriors - 22.03.2024
Cover: Star Wars: X-Wing - B-Wing - 22.03.2024
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page