Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
ScummVM_AGA_060.lha - 2.3.0.02 - game/misc - 55M - Amiga AGA port of ScummVM 2.3.0 (68060) - (readme)
2D_ATcad_UAE720.png - - pix/misc - 20K - ATcad_UAE in 720p - (readme)
AmigaGPT.lha - 1.4.4 - util/misc - 910K - App for chatting to ChatGPT - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.8M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
amospro_darkula.lha - 1.1 - dev/amos - 26K - Dark theme for AMOS Professional - (readme)
amospro_setflash.lha - 1.0 - dev/amos - 3K - Edit AMOS Pro cursor flash - (readme)
BWBasic111_Manual.zip - 0.60.00 - docs/help - 497K - bwBASIC111 Manual AND Orig. interpreter - (readme)
expression_1.0.lha - 1.0 - dev/hwood - 23K - Hollywood plugin: calculate expressions - (readme)
gimemorygame.lha - 1.2 - game/wb - 262K - GI Memory Game - (readme)
gimemorygameadf.zip - 1.2 - game/wb - 326K - GI Memory Game - (readme)
gitressetteadf.zip - - game/think - 351K - Tressette a Perdere card game - (readme)
ign-AddOn-ODS.lha - 0.39 - biz/spread - 203K - ignition addon for access ods-files - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG_060.lha - 2.5.1.02 - game/misc - 55M - Amiga RTG port of ScummVM 2.5.1 (68060) - (readme)
tap2dsk.lha - 2.1 - misc/emu - 78K - Oric tape to disk - (readme)
P96Tests.lha - 1.1 - dev/src - 103K - P96 Test programs - (readme)
Exult_AGA.lha - 1.6.0.09 - game/role - 50M - Amiga port of Ultima 7 (Exult) - (readme)
Exult_RTG.lha - 1.6.0.09 - game/role - 50M - Amiga port of Ultima 7 (Exult) - (readme)
2D_ATcad_UAE.lha - 04/2024 - gfx/misc - 526K - 2D-CAD-Programm - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 32.0 - misc/emu - 8.0M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 32.0 - misc/emu - 7.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
gicalaratafont.lha - - text/bfont - 11K - GI Caralata Font - (readme)
ODAMEX_AGA.lha - 0.6.4.42 - game/shoot - 19M - Amiga port of Odamex (DOOM) - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.36 - dev/misc - 5.6M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 30.03.2024 - 09:07 by AndreasM
