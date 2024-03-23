Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
pt2_clone.lha - audio/tracker - 1.67 - 24 MB - 22.03.2024 - Ported clone of Protracker II
libsdl2_gfx.lha - development/library/graphics - 1.0.4 - 2 MB - 20.03.2024 - Drawing and graphical effects extension for SDL2
libsdl2_image.lha - development/library/graphics - 2.8.2 - 2 MB - 20.03.2024 - SDL2 image file loading library
libsmpeg2.lha - development/library/graphics - 2.0.0 - 2 MB - 20.03.2024 - SDL2 MPEG Player Library (SMPEG2)
libtiff.lha - development/library/graphics - 4.6.0 - 8 MB - 20.03.2024 - Lib for handling Tag Image File Format (TIFF)
libsdl2_net.lha - development/library/misc - 2.2.0 - 88 KB - 20.03.2024 - SDL2_net portable network library
dgen-sdl.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 1.33 - 4 MB - 16.03.2024 - Emulator of the Sega Genesis/MegaDrive consoles
sdlpop.lha - game/adventure - 1.23 - 2 MB - 18.03.2024 - Open-source port of Prince of Persia
h2_locale_pol.lha - game/fps - 1.0 - 18 KB - 18.03.2024 - Unofficial Polish localization for the game Hereti
h2_locale_rus.lha - game/fps - 1.0 - 189 MB - 18.03.2024 - Unofficial Russian localization for Heretic II
thf.lha - game/fps - 3.01 - 77 MB - 22.03.2024 - THF for Heretic II Multiplayer Mod
letter-worm.lha - game/puzzle - 1.0 - 7 KB - 19.03.2024 - Collect letters and fly away as a butterfly
hwp_pangomonium.lha - library/hollywood - 1.0 - 13 MB - 18.03.2024 - Hollywood plugin for advanced text rendering
amiupdate_pol.lha - utility/workbench - 2.54 - 39 KB - 22.03.2024 - Polish catalog files for AmiUpdate
mplayer.lha - video/play - 1.5 - 28 MB - 20.03.2024 - A powerful multimedia video and audio player
