The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 23.03.2024 - 10:03 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Interview: David Braben Power Play 6/95 - 22.03.2024
Frontier: First Encounters Power Play 6/95 - 22.03.2024
Maabus Power Play 6/95 - 22.03.2024
Magic Carpet: Hidden Worlds Power Play 6/95 - 22.03.2024
Club & Country Power Play 7/96 - 22.03.2024
Deadline (1996) Power Play 7/96 - 22.03.2024
Produzent, Der: Die Welt des Films Power Play 7/96 - 22.03.2024
Judge Dredd (1995) Power Play 7/96 - 22.03.2024
Cover: Journeyman Project, The - 22.03.2024
Cover: This Means War! - 22.03.2024
Cover: Ultima Underworld II - 22.03.2024
Cover: Wizardry Gold - 22.03.2024
Cover: Wizards & Warriors - 22.03.2024
Cover: Star Wars: X-Wing - B-Wing - 22.03.2024
Cover: Chaos Overlords - 19.03.2024
Cover: Dungeon Keeper - 19.03.2024
Cover: Frontier: First Encounters - 19.03.2024
Cover: Iron Helix - 19.03.2024
Cover: Mad Dog McCree - 19.03.2024
Cover: MDK - 19.03.2024
Cover: Phantasmagoria: A Puzzle of Flesh - 19.03.2024
Cover: Privateer 2 - 19.03.2024
Cover: Spycraft - 19.03.2024
Cover: Syndicate Wars - 19.03.2024
Cover: Talespin - 19.03.2024
Cover: Hound of Shadow, The - 19.03.2024
Super Turrican 2 Man!ac 5/95 - 17.03.2024
Skeleton Krew Man!ac 5/95 - 17.03.2024
Stargate Man!ac 5/95 - 17.03.2024
Double Dragon (Neo Geo) Man!ac 5/95 - 17.03.2024
Enter the Matrix Man!ac 7/2003 - 17.03.2024
Gran Turismo 2 Man!ac 3/2000 - 17.03.2024
Jak II: Renegade Man!ac 11/2003 - 17.03.2024
Jak 3 Man!ac 1/2005 - 17.03.2024
TRON 2.0 Man!ac 1/2005 - 17.03.2024
Ghost Recon 2 Man!ac 1/2005 - 17.03.2024
Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude Man!ac 1/2005 - 17.03.2024
King Arthur: The Truth Behind the Legend Man!ac 1/2005 - 17.03.2024
Phantom Brave Man!ac 3/2005 - 17.03.2024
Rumble Roses Man!ac 3/2005 - 17.03.2024
Cover: Alternate Reality: The City - 16.03.2024
Cover: DeathKeep - 16.03.2024
Cover: Fallout - 16.03.2024
Cover: Fallout 2 - 16.03.2024
Cover: Fountain of Dreams - 16.03.2024
Cover: Joan of Arc - 16.03.2024
Cover: King's Quest III - 16.03.2024
Cover: Lightspeed - 16.03.2024
Cover: Outpost - 16.03.2024
Cover: Personal Nightmare - 16.03.2024
Cover: Riders of Rohan - 16.03.2024
Cover: Ringworld: Revenge of the Patriarch - 16.03.2024
Cover: Slaygon - 16.03.2024
Cover: Star Command - 16.03.2024
Cover: Summoning, The - 16.03.2024
Cover: Thunderscape - 16.03.2024
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

