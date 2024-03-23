The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
bp_dev_tools_accessories.zip - audio/edit - 1.0 - 1 MB - 16.03.2024 - Development B&P For Tools and Accessories
void-fb14-aros.i386-aros.zip - demo/music - - 4 MB - 17.03.2024 - Music-disk by Void
arrakis.i386-aros.zip - demo/scene - 1.0 - 3 MB - 16.03.2024 - port of the Arrakis demo for Ipod by kakiarts/trbl
nano.i386-aros.zip - demo/scene - 1.2 - 4 MB - 16.03.2024 - port of the nano demo for Ipod by kakiarts
raylib5.i386-aros.zip - development/library - 5.0 - 22 MB - 18.03.2024 - A simple and easy-to-use library to write games..
icarosfix.zip - utility/misc - 2.3.2 - 100 MB - 22.03.2024 - Little fix for icaros v2.3
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 23.03.2024 - 10:03 by AndreasM
Back to previous page