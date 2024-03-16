Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_31.0.lha (Emulation) 7 MB / Mar 14 2024
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_7.6.lha (MorphOS-update) 34 MB / Mar 13 2024
Jacek Piszczek Iris_1.22.lha (MorphOS-update) 26 MB / Mar 13 2024
George Sokianos Lite-XL_2.1.3r1.lha (Text/Edit) 1 MB / Mar 12 2024
BeWorld SuDokuL_1.3.lha (Games/Think) 1 MB / Mar 09 2024
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b50.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Mar 08 2024
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 16.03.2024 - 10:15 by AndreasM
