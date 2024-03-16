 

 

 

The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 16.03.2024 - 10:15 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Retro Spiel: Dottie Flowers - 12.03.2024
Retro Spiel: Nekotako - 12.03.2024
Cover: Buck Rogers: Matrix Cubed - 12.03.2024
Cover: Dark Forces - 12.03.2024
Cover: Galdregons Domain - 12.03.2024
Cover: Gauntlet II - 12.03.2024
Cover: Keef the Thief - 12.03.2024
Cover: Legend of the Sword - 12.03.2024
Cover: Swords of Twilight - 12.03.2024
Cover: Wizard Warz - 12.03.2024
Cover: Wizardry: Bane of the Cosmic Forge - 12.03.2024
Cover: Xenomorph - 12.03.2024
Instruments of Chaos Starring Young Indiana Jones Man!ac 6/94 - 10.03.2024
Tempest 2000 Man!ac 6/94 - 10.03.2024
Turok: Dinosaur Hunter Man!ac 3/97 - 10.03.2024
Legend of Zelda, The: Ocarina of Time Man!ac 1/99 - 10.03.2024
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil Man!ac 11/98 - 10.03.2024
Constructor Man!ac 11/98 - 10.03.2024
Pet in TV Man!ac 11/98 - 10.03.2024
Bomberman Hero Man!ac 11/98 - 10.03.2024
Viewtiful Joe 2 Man!ac 2/2005 - 10.03.2024
Virtua Fighter 4: Evolution Man!ac 9/2003 - 10.03.2024
NFL Street 2 Man!ac 2/2005 - 10.03.2024
Legend of Zelda, The: Four Swords Adventures Man!ac 2/2005 - 10.03.2024
Xenosaga: Episode II - Jenseits von Gut und Böse Man!ac 12/2005 - 10.03.2024
Shin Megami Tensei: Lucifers Call Man!ac 8/2005 - 10.03.2024
Turok: Dinosaur Hunter PC Games 11/97 - 08.03.2024
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil PC Games 2/99 - 08.03.2024
Grand Touring PC Games 2/99 - 08.03.2024
Starcraft: Brood War PC Games 2/99 - 08.03.2024
Enemy Engaged: Apache/Havoc PC Games 2/99 - 08.03.2024
Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone PC Games 4/2005 - 08.03.2024
City of Heroes PC Games 4/2005 - 08.03.2024
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events PC Games 4/2005 - 08.03.2024
In 80 Tagen um die Welt (2005) PC Games 12/2005 - 08.03.2024
Worldwide Soccer Manager 2006 PC Games 12/2005 - 08.03.2024
7 Sins PC Games 10/2005 - 08.03.2024
Star Trek - Generations PC Games 6/97 - 08.03.2024
Command & Conquer Mission CD: Gegenangriff PC Games 6/97 - 08.03.2024
3-D Ultra Minigolf PC Games 6/97 - 08.03.2024
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

