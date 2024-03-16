Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmigaGPT.lha - 1.4.3 - util/misc - 909K - App for chatting to ChatGPT - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.7M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
battaglianavaleadf.zip - 1.0 - game/think - 328K - GI Battaglia Navale - (readme)
c2plib.lha - 1.6 - dev/misc - 204K - chunky2planar as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
ConsumerV1.0.lha - 1.0 - util/moni - 228K - Memory Log Tool, to Screen & Disk. - (readme)
evo.lha - 3.7.0 - dev/e - 673K - E-VO: Amiga E Evolution - (readme)
LN32024Theme.lha - - mods/misc - 109K - 4ch 16bit LN3 2024 New Theme by HKvalhe - (readme)
WHDLoadMenu.lha - 1.9 - util/misc - 485K - A WHDLoad frontend - (readme)
x68k2amiga.zip - 2.2 - dev/misc - 25K - Convert X68000 exec/data files to Amiga - (readme)
MultiJoyTest.lha - 0.1 - driver/input - 6K - Test a MultiJoyAdapter (8 joysticks) - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 31.0 - misc/emu - 7.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 31.0 - misc/emu - 7.2M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
amosreg.lha - 1.0 - dev/amos - 6K - Edit AMOS Pro username and regno - (readme)
F1GP2024Carset.lha - 0.1 SAB - game/data - 8K - 2024 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
GIScopaAdf.zip - 1.1 - game/board - 340K - Italian card game - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 31.0 - misc/emu - 7.5M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
DOpus4Manual_de.lha - 1.0 - util/dopus - 120K - German DOpus 4 manual - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG_060.lha - 2.3.0.01 - game/misc - 55M - Amiga RTG port of ScummVM 2.3.0 (68060) - (readme)
slotgame.lha - 1.1 - game/wb - 240K - Slot Game - (readme)
slotgameadf.zip - 1.1 - game/board - 308K - Slot Game - (readme)
WHDArchiveExtractor.lha - 1.1.1 - util/arc - 14K - Automates extraction of WHDLoad archives - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 16.03.2024 - 10:15 by AndreasM
Back to previous page