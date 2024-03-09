 

 

 

The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 09.03.2024 - 14:06 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Papiosaur, BeWorld Image Easy2Install_1.0b50.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Mar 08 2024
Image BeWorld Image Woof_14.2.0.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 17 MB / Mar 06 2024
Image Philippe Rimauro Image MirageImager_1.2.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 17 KB / Mar 05 2024
Image Philippe Rimauro Image Dandanator_1.1.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 681 KB / Mar 05 2024
Image BeWorld Image Fallout1-ce_1.1.lha (Games/RPG) 2 MB / Mar 04 2024
Image Philippe Rimauro Image Albireo_1.6.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 44 KB / Mar 03 2024
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image lwtools-4.22.lha (Development/Cross) 898 KB / Mar 02 2024
Image TDolphin Image GitDesktop_0.13.22.lha (Development/Tools) 1 MB / Mar 02 2024
Image Jacek Piszczek Image Wayfarer_7.5.lha (MorphOS-update) 34 MB / Mar 01 2024
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image AmiArcadia_30.81.lha (Emulation) 5 MB / Mar 01 2024
Image Jens Maus Image codesets_6.22.lha (Dependencies/Library/Misc) 639 KB / Mar 01 2024
Image Philippe Rimauro Image 2nd-Albireo_1.6.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 28 KB / Mar 01 2024
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image MCE_14.61.lha (Games/Editor) 4 MB / Mar 01 2024
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image ReportPlus_8.48.lha (Misc) 811 KB / Mar 01 2024
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
