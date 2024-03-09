The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
glfw3_4.i386-aros.zip - development/library - 3.4 - 635 KB - 06.03.2024 - GLFW is an Open Source, multi-platform library
raylib5.i386-aros.zip - development/library - 5.0 - 21 MB - 06.03.2024 - A simple and easy-to-use library to write games..
hollywoodsp.lha - development/misc - 10.0.0 - 899 KB - 04.03.2024 - Spanish Catalog for Hollywood 10
icarosfix.lha - utility/misc - 2.3 - 87 MB - 05.03.2024 - Little fix for icaros v2.3
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 167 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 09.03.2024 - 14:06 by AndreasM
Back to previous page